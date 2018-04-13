Trail repair day

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Members of the Arran High School mountain bike club swapped their two wheels for shovels and pickaxes last weekend for day of trail repair and maintenance.

Their community minded efforts, which took place at Cnoc na Dail near Lamlash, were on multi use paths which are used by walkers, cyclists and dog walkers.

The young cyclists joined a team of volunteers who were all taking part in a worldwide effort by the International Mountain Biking Association which invited mountain bike clubs around the world to spend a day taking care of their trails.

On Arran the cyclists and volunteers were supported by the Arran Access Trust and the Forestry Commission Scotland. Armed with shovels and pickaxes the volunteers helped clear the paths that were being overgrown by willow trees.

Errant rocks were also removed and paths reshaped and cleared of vegetation. Ensuring that trails and pathways will not wash away, volunteers also embarked on a water management initiative which directed rain and surface water through channels and gulleys rather than washing away topsoil and eroding pathways.

Club leader Robert McNeice said: ‘We all had great fun and achieved a huge amount on a much used path. It was great to see the impact of everyone’s hard efforts, a huge thank you to all involved.’

Mountain bikers, enthusiasts and volunteers who took part in the trail maintenance. No_B15AHSMTBC01

Club members clear a waterlogged section of the trail. No_B15AHSMTBC03

Bracken and thick bushes which had concealed parts of the path had to be tackled with pickaxes. No_B15AHSMTBC04