Military display rolls into Brodick

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Arran Heritage Museum will be hosting a display of classic military vehicles later this month at its Rosaburn home in Brodick.

Mounted by the Scottish Military Vehicles Group, who are spending a weekend on the island, there will be a selection of lovingly restored machines on display on the museum lawn from 12.30pm to 3.30pm on Sunday April 22.

The group are a collection of enthusiasts who own, restore and run military vehicles. While many of the vehicles in Scotland are of Second World War vintage, there are also quite a number of post war types.

The group’s membership is spread over the whole of Scotland with members supporting events such as Armed Forces Day, Remembrance Day, Poppy Day and regimental and veteran reunions, as well as various military and vintage vehicle events held throughout the UK and Europe

The museum invites anyone with their own restored military machines of whatever description to bring them along on the morning of the display, to add to the selection on show.