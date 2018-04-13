Litter blitz in Whiting Bay

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Whiting Bay And Districts Improvements Association also held a litter pick, beach clean and a general tidy up in Whiting Bay last Sunday.

Treasurer Lesley Wood said: ‘A huge thank you to the 38 folk, especially the children, who came along and helped. It was another brilliant community effort and really helps to free our beaches and hedgerows of lots of plastic and other rubbish, which would otherwise lie there for years and years endangering marine life, birds, other creatures and ultimately ourselves!

The litter collected from Whiting Bay beach. NO_B15clean01