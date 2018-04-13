Gail’s work show at library

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The current featured artist at the Arran Library in Brodick is Gail Wooll-Rivers whose work will be on display throughout the month of April.

Gail hails from Nottingham, where she studied displays and interiors at college and also a garden design course at York. She has worked in the education sector with both primary pupils and adults.

Her work is with oils, acrylics and textiles but also involves creations from driftwood which she collects from her local beach.

Gail and her family have holidayed on Arran since 1993 and moved to Arran permanently in 2016. She now runs the Craigview Gallery and Studio in Shannochie, which is part of the Arran Art Trail and Arran Open Studios and which is open from Tuesday May 1, from 10.30am.

An example of the work of Gail Wooll-Rivers which is on display at the Arran Library. No_B15library01