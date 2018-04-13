Fundraising success warmly welcomed by Arran RNLI

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran’s RNLI crew will be kept warmer when they are attending callouts and training after receiving a generous donation from Caledonian MacBrayne staff.

Between July to September last year the staff at the CalMac office in Brodick undertook the fundraising drive with all proceeds going to the Arran RNLI. Both CalMac staff and the lifeboat crew collected donations from ferry passengers, including old pound coins which were being taken out of service, raising more than £2,000.

The funds were used to provide all crew members with a full set of thermals and the remainder will be used to purchase training equipment.

Arran RNLI operations manager Bill Barr said: ‘We’re thrilled to have such excellent links with the local CalMac team and through some hard work from both the team at CalMac and our crew we have been able to by some fantastic training kit and some new operational kit for the crew.

‘Everyone at Arran RNLI would like to offer a very large thank you to the staff at Brodick CalMac for their efforts and we are all thrilled to have warmer conditions on both callouts and training to look forward to.’

The Arran RNLI, which is a registered charity, provides 24-hour search and rescue service around Arran and further afield, and relies solely on voluntary donations and legacies to maintain its rescue services.

Bill Barr of the Arran RNLI thanks CalMac’s Colin McCort for their fundraising efforts while the RNLI crew show off their new gear. Photo by Brian Donlin No_B15RNLI01