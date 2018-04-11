New service to help Arran provide affordable housing

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A new service to help Arran tackle its serious housing problems has been launched by Rural Housing Scotland, the national charity which works to deliver affordable housing in rural communities.

A new RHS development officer has been appointed for Arran who will also cover Lochaber and Argyll.

Cameron Anson will help rural communities to take practical action to address local housing needs and to build sustainable rural communities.

The service will provide expert support to help communities secure new affordable housing in their area – helping communities quantify housing need and to develop practical solutions.

Mr Anson will assist communities take advantage of the Scottish government’s £30 million Rural and Islands Housing Fund to deliver badly needed affordable housing in the area.

The cronic lack of affordable housing on Arran has been repeatedly highlighted by the Arran Economic Group who say it continues to impact the island’s ability to sustain or grow its current level of economic or social activity. It is estimated that 200 affordable homes are presently needed.

Chief executive Derek Logie said: ‘We are delighted to be able to launch a dedicated service to help rural communities in the West Highlands tackle the lack of affordable housing. We have over 20 years experience working with rural communities to deliver affordable housing – helping secure housing in Gigha, Colonsay, Mull and Iona. We look forward to helping more communities develop local housing solutions.’

Mr Anson said: ‘That there’s not enough affordable housing is an all

too common comment heard throughout rural Scotland. It’s heard regularly where I live on Mull and in many more communities. Taking on this development officer role is a hugely exciting opportunity to work with

rural communities throughout the west coast; helping them identify their own specific housing need and working with them to develop badly needed affordable housing.’

Mr Anson is based on Mull and would like to hear from any community groups or individuals on Arran if they have a housing project they think may be suitable for funding ahead of a planned visit. He can be reached on 07933 424812 or by emailing: cameron@ruralhousingscotland.org