Market report from Stirling
United Auctions had forward 1,378 store cattle and 2,112 store hoggs at their sale at Stirling on Wednesday April 4.
Leading prices were: store cattle – LimX blks, £870, 305p, Balgowan; CharX blks, £835, 278p, Hawthorne; AAX blks, £705, 285p, Glenkiln; B&W blks, £600, 152p, Tighnafreoch; LimX hfrs, £770, 260p, Balgowan; CharX hfrs, £820, 276p, Hawthorne; AAX hfrs, £605, 243p, Glenkiln; B&W hfrs, £1010, 155p, Tighnafreoch; B&W cows, £705, 133p, Tighnahreoch.
Sheep – BF hoggs £55.50, North Sannox.