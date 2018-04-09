Charity fundraising night for David

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A charity fundraising event is being held in memory of DC David Nisbet this month.

David grew up on Arran with his sister Elaine as his dad Wilson worked on the island as a police office, while his mum Fiona worked in the Arran War Memorial Hospital. David followed in his father’s footsteps and became a police officer based in Saltcoats then joined the CID. He passed away suddenly last year.

PC Scott Weir, who still works on Arran, served with David’s dad and has organised the fundraising night, which is being held on Friday April 20 at the Ayr Ex Serviceman’s Club in Academy Street, Ayr from 7pm. Ayrshire’s top live band Audioclass will be playing and a cold buffet will be provided.

This will be a ticketed event, due to restriction on numbers. Tickets are £10 with donations going to British Heart Foundation, Miles Frost Fund. Contact Scott direct on: 01770 830262 or at: scott.weir@scotland.pnn.police.uk for function tickets or to donate any prizes.

Raffle tickets are also available at the Book and Card Centre in Brodick, at £1 a ticket or £5 a strip, with some fabulous prizes including: signed Glasgow Warriors top, signed Rangers top, signed Scotland rugby item, family ticket to Farm Park, £50 No 22 restaurant voucher, four ball East Renfrewshire Golf Club, signed Tiger Wood cap, four ball Brodick Golf Club, bottle Easan Biorach, Beauty Spot voucher, bottles of alcohol and many more prizes.