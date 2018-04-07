Blackwaterfoot bowls season starts

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The new season starts today (Saturday) at Blackwaterfoot Bowling Club with the first jack at 2pm

With the winter bowling season over the club would like thank all their friends from other clubs on the island for their support through the winter and hope we will see them from time to time through the summer.

The club are always glad to welcome new members whether they are old hands or absolute beginners. Members are happy to give less experienced members tuition should that be appropriate and anyone interested should go long on rinks days and see them.

The first tournament of the season will take place on Saturday April 21, with the draw being made at 1.45pm.