New Brodick ferry terminal evacuated

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Travellers were evacuated from the new Brodick ferry terminal yesterday owing to a fire alarm.

Two fire appliances and a police unit attended the scene of the new £30 million terminal, which only opened two weeks ago.

While still awaiting official confirmation, it is believed a fire alarm was triggered in the upstairs section, towards the rear of the building which houses the biomass boiler.

Passengers aboard the MV Caledonian Isles waited out in the bay before being given the all-clear to return to port by officials.

The boat docked shortly before 4pm with the next scheduled departure only slightly delayed.

The official opening ceremony for the upgraded ferry terminal will take place on Thursday April 12, with Derek Mackay MSP and CMAL chief executive Kevin Hobbs officiating.