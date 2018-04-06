Eco Savvy secures funding for carbon reducing Energy Challenge

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran Eco Savvy has secured a Climate Challenge Fund grant which will see them deliver a new project, the Arran Eco Savvy Energy Challenge, aimed at tackling and helping to reduce local carbon emissions.

The funding totalling £112,151 is part of the £15.3 million made available by the Scottish Government as part of its Keep Scotland Beautiful and Greener Scotland initiatives.

The funding boost will see the creation of two full time jobs on Arran and has been welcomed by the environmental charity which will offer free support across the island to help people save energy and costs as well as supplying information on carbon literacy and climate change.

Eco Savvy project manager, Jude King said: ‘We are delighted to hear that we have funding for another Climate Challenge Fund (CCF) project and can’t wait to get started.

‘The Arran Eco Savvy Energy Challenge will really take things to another level in terms of cutting carbon emissions and will ensure that the community has an enhanced understanding and appreciation of energy savings, directly benefiting from the associated financial and environmental savings. Our previous CCF projects have been a huge success with phenomenal engagement in the Arran schools and across the villages at hub openings, skills-sharing workshops and events.

‘With a new focus but very much seeking to engage with the Eco Savvy network already established, our Energy Challenge project will empower households on Arran to become more energy efficient, make cost savings and look to advise on the feasibility of renewable energy options on a domestic level. We will also continue our carbon literacy and climate change education with a scheme that will seek to make one out of five people on Arran carbon literate.’

David Gunn, climate challenge fund manager at Keep Scotland Beautiful said: ‘We congratulate Arran Eco Savvy for securing funding from the Scottish Government’s Climate Challenge Fund and encourage the local community to take advantage of support available through the Arran Eco Savvy Energy Challenge.

‘We look forward to supporting Eco Savvy as they implement their project and empowering many more communities to take action on climate change. We see it as part of our work to make Scotland clean, green and sustainable.’

Eco Savvy project manager Jude King and Shiskine hub coordinator Elizabeth Muirhead at a previous Eco Savvy event. 01_B04eco03