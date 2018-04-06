Council maps out £1 million roads boost

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Tony Black

Nearly £1 million will be spent improving Arran’s roads network, with most of the work to be finished over the next two years.

North Ayrshire Council has announced a £990,000 investment in its roads budget for the island during 2018/19.

The largest share of the funds – totaling £580,000 – will go on resurfacing the island’s deteriorating carriageways.

In Lamlash, the A841 Clauchlands Road will get £150,000. The A841 in Sannox, Glen Cottage to reservoir, receives £85,000; and in Blackwaterfoot the C147 Anchorage to Blackwaterfoot Bridge collects £40,000.

A further £300,000 is earmarked for surface dressing, planned for 2019/20, but may be brought forward to 2018/19 . The A841 Corrie Rubha Salach to Ferry Rock receives £85,000; the A841 Lochranza Millhill £45,000; and the A841 North Sannox gets £80,000.

Of the remainder of the funds, £80,000 will go to repairs on the Catacol Burn Bridge and £30,000 for footway resurfacing in Lamlash.

The cash boost was welcomed by Arran Community Council chair Bill Calderwood, but he said more funding was still needed for Arran’s hard pressed roads.

‘Any spending on Arran’s roads is to be welcomed when the network is in such a bad state but we really are still a long way from where we’d like to be,’ he said.

‘£300,000 of this latest investment is not yet committed to a date and we’re hopeful that will be spent this year but we just don’t know.

‘With the roads under increased pressure from tourism and business traffic we need a long-term funding package and would support North Ayrshire’s efforts to identify further sources of funding.’

North Ayrshire Council has repeatedly come under fire for the poor state of Arran’s roads with potholes attracting mounting complaints.

Fears were also raised by islanders about the impact of the deteriorating roads on the flourishing tourist trade, whilst a call was made for major cycle events to be banned as roads were considered too dangerous.

Last week Arran Community Council heard that there was a danger to life and limb for cyclists and if there was an accident North Ayrshire Council ‘have got to be culpable’.

West Scotland Conservative MSP Jamie Greene said he had been contacted by a large number of residents, many of whom have had to pay for repair work to their vehicles because of potholes.

‘The current state of Arran’s roads is simply not acceptable, local residents too often have had to endure potholes, surface deterioration and flooding across the island. This causes damages to vehicles and has made driving on Arran increasingly unsafe,’ the MSP said.

‘This investment is welcome, however, if Arran’s roads had been better maintained it wouldn’t require such a sum just to make repair works. We cannot allow Arran’s roads to fall into such a state in the future.’

A North Ayrshire Council spokesperson said: ‘The harsh, prolonged and

severe winter has had an adverse impact on the road network across North

Ayrshire.

‘The increase in traffic volumes, as a result of the introduction of Road

Equivalent Tariff (RET), is also impacting on the condition on our road network on Arran.

‘We have committed almost £1 million of our overall roads budget to Arran

and have frontloaded the maintenance programme to ensure that the budget allocated has an immediate impact on improvements.’

Most of the works will result in short periodic road closures of up to an hour with temporary traffic lights used on resurfacing in Lamlash and Whiting Bay between April and June.