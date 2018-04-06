Arran Banner Golf. Week 14

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Brodick Golf Club

Sunday March 25, Winter Cup, final round. Stableford, NC, 14 played. Iain Sillars 15, 42pts, Douglas Robertson 18, 41pts, Brian Smith 13, 39pts, ACB. Winter Cup, final result, Stableford, best five rounds total. David Hendry 194pts, Alistair Hume 190pts, Bob McCrae 185pts. Winter Eclectic, Iain MacDonald 55, Gordon Hendry 56, Alistair Hume, Ewan McKinnon and Bob McCrae, all 58.

Wednesday March 28, Summer Cup. 27 played, NC. Alistair Hume 77-11=66, ACB,

Bruce Jenkins 73-7=6, ACB, Matthew Dobson 73-7=66. Scratch, Matthew Keir 73, ACB.

Sunday April 1, Brandon Qualifier, 14 played, NC. Jim Reid 85-18=67,ACB, Donald McKinnie 78-11=67, Bruce Jenkins 75-7=68, ACB. Scratch, Bruce Jenkins 75, ACB.

Fixtures: Sunday April 8, British Legion 36 Holes, enter on draw sheet. Also 18 hole sweeps at 8.30am and noon.

Wednesday April 11, (and every Summer Wednesday), Summer Cup, arrange own games.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Sunday April 1, The Roy Ure Tankard. A decent sized field of 21 turned out for the popular season opener. Overhead conditions were beautiful and underfoot the course was clearly benefiting from a few days of dry weather. CSS stayed at 63/36 points and the winner was Paul Robson with a fine 39 Stableford points. 1 Paul Robson 18, 39pts, 2 Jamie Macpherson 6, 38pts, 3 John Pennycott 13, 37pts, 4 Martin Foster 9, 36pts, ACB. Magic twos, Dave Hackett at 11th, John Pennycott at 17th.

Fixtures: Sunday April 8, The Tor Alvey Greensome. One draw for partners at 10am. Wednesday April 11, Summer Trophy. All day competition with optional draw at 5.30pm.

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday March 29, Yellow Medal. The highlight of the day was the latest member of the Hole in One Club. For the first time in 50 years of playing golf, Andy Smith had a hole in one at the 16th. Congratulations Andy. 1 Alan Smith 76-11=65, BIH, 2 Allan Winship 79-14=65. Magic twos, Billy O’Connor at 5th, Andy Smith at 17th.

Saturday March 31, Glenisle Mixed Fours. 1 June Richardson and Allan Winship 91-20=71, 2 Tricia Martin and Douglas Robertson 97-24.5=72.5.

Sunday April 1, Texas Scramble, 6 teams played. The winners, with an impressive 55-5.8=49.2 were Frank Stewart, Iain Murchie, Alistair Ferrier and Alison Young.

The runners up, with a very good 61-8=53 were, John O’Sullivan, Alan Short, Alistair Crawford and Ruth Hardy.

Fixtures: Sunday April 8, Carpenter Rose Bowl at 8.30am, 9.30am and 12.30pm.

Thursday April 12, Summer Cup. Make up own games, see starter for times.

Sunday April 15, Hugh Hutchison Greensome at 12.30pm.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday April 3, Peter Sutton Cup. 1 P Betley 72, 2 R Betley 75.

Fixtures: Tuesday April 10, Peter Sutton/Lady Mary, tee off at 12.30pm and 5.30pm.

Tuesday April 17, Thursday April 19, and Saturday April 21, Ladies Kiscadale Salver

Saturday April 14, The re-arranged Gents Eddie Rankin at Corrie , shotgun start , tee off at 1.30pm.