Clean sweep at beach

Litter pickers will make a clean sweep at Brodick beach this weekend.

On Saturday April 7, volunteers armed with litter pickers and council refuse sacks will tackle unsightly waste on the beach front.

The group are looking for more volunteers to take part and help with the event.

For further information, contact Hilary Paton on: 07880 502 508.