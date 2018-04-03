Floral fun brightens the day of elderly residents

An enthusiastic gathering of residents at Montrose House residential care home met in the dining room last week to take part in a flower arranging activity.

The event organised by The Friends of Montrose House added a touch of colour to the communal areas and brought with it a floral scent that filled the corridors.

Residents eagerly took part and pitted their skills against each other in a friendly competition that saw Maureen McKellar, Sheila Roberts, Isabella Fullarton and Doreen Hodgkinson winning prizes for their arrangements.

All those who took part received a chocolate Easter egg and enjoyed tea and cake after the event.

 

