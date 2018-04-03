Floral fun brightens the day of elderly residents

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

An enthusiastic gathering of residents at Montrose House residential care home met in the dining room last week to take part in a flower arranging activity.

The event organised by The Friends of Montrose House added a touch of colour to the communal areas and brought with it a floral scent that filled the corridors.

Residents eagerly took part and pitted their skills against each other in a friendly competition that saw Maureen McKellar, Sheila Roberts, Isabella Fullarton and Doreen Hodgkinson winning prizes for their arrangements.

All those who took part received a chocolate Easter egg and enjoyed tea and cake after the event.