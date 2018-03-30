The Arran Naturalist commemorative edition

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A special 40th anniversary edition of The Arran Naturalist, the journal of the Arran Natural History Society, has been produced.

It was first published in 1978 and the commemorative edition will be of interest to all with a love of Arran’s fauna and flora.

According to the foreword by Robert McLellan in the first edition of the puiblication, the Arran Natural History Society had been established at a meeting instigated by Maggie Dunn and Susan King in 1977 with the first journal being published in 1978. The journal was then published annually up until 2000 under a number of able editors including Jonathan G H Williams of Glen Sannox from 1978 to 1991

That first edition contains a whole range of articles that are still pertinent today. These include notes on basking sharks, seals, midges, buzzards and spagnum moss, to name but a few, plus one on creatures that walked on what was to be Arran 320 million years ago. In addition that first journal contains the names of the office bearers including the chairman Howard Walker, reports on their winter programme of talks, plus a humorous account of a field trip to Holy Isle. In its entirety it gives a fascinating insight into Arran’s natural world and the emerging society

The idea of a commemorative edition came from a society committee meeting. Committee member Sue Archer volunteered to review all the journals which ended with the 2000 edition. Sue came up with the insight that the first journal reflected the work of the society and suggested that the first edition should be reprinted it in its entirety with an introduction from the current chairman, Terry Southall

The present members of the society have been given a copy of this commemorative edition. A limited number have been printed and copies are now available from shops and other outlets throughout the island for the modest price of £3 or through the society by contacting Lindsey and Robert Marr of Lamlash at: arrannaturalhistorysociety@gmail.com

This commemorative edition is a fascinating read and the Arran Natural History Society committee has no reservations in recommending it to all people with a love of Arran.

Jim Cassels

The front cover of the 40th anniversary edition. NO_B13naturalist01