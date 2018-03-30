Spring is in the air at flower show

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Spring was definitely in the air in Brodick Hall last Saturday.

The dreadful winter weather may have hit the number of entries but there was still a marvellous display at the Arran Horticultural Society spring flower and bulb show.

The fine selection of flowers and plants was augmented by some excellent entries in the children’s section, which is well supported by the primary schools around the island, with Shiskine this year coming out on top.

The top gardener of the day was Janice Murray who lifted both the Royal Bank of Scotland Trophy for the best exhibit in show and the R W McKelvie Cup.

At the prizegiving chairman John Sillars thanked all the entries and gave special mention to the support from the primary schools which he said helped make the show. He also encouraged more children to enter the summer show which this year will be on Wednesday August 8.

Trophies

Royal Bank of Scotland Trophy for best exhibit in the show: Janice Murray

R W McKelvie Cup for best exhibit in section 1: Janice Murray

The Neil McLean Cup (school trophy) for the best exhibit in section 5: Heather Beeton, Shiskine Primary

Brodick Castle Gardens Trophy for the school or nursery gaining most points: Shiskine Primary

Arran Horticultural Society Trophy for best in photographic section 6: Grant McAllister.

Full results: Section 1, bulb class. Daffodils/narcissi 1 B Paulucy, 2 A Bilsland, 3 S Harding. Crocus 1 E Ross, 2 J Murray, 3 J Murray. Tulips 2 E Ross. Hyacinths 1 E Ross. Minature daffodils 1 E Ross, 2 A Stefanuti, 3 J Murray. Miscellaneous 1 J Murray, 2 A Stefanuti, 3 Shiskine Primary.

Section 2, cut blooms. 5 daffodils/narcissi (trumpet) 1 A Bilsland , 2 J Totty, 3 Brodick Primary. 5 daffodils/narcissi (large cup) 1 J Sillars, 2 S Harding, 3 S Harding. 5 daffodils/narcissi (double) 1 J Totty. 5 daffodils/narcissi (multi-head) 1 S Harding, 2 A Bilsland. Any other flowing bulb 1 Jemma Totty, 2 Jemma Totty, 3 Jo Totty. 1 bloom of narcissi (named) 1 A Stefanuti, 2 A Stefanuti, 3 K Stefanuti.

Section 3 – floral art. Flower arrangement (own choice) 1 M Crawford, 2 J Barraclough, 3 J Barraclough. Floral art them (Royal Wedding) 1 M Crawford.

Section 4, miscellaneous. Vase foliage 1 Janet Barraclough, 2 Elby Lang, 3 Laura Currie. Pot plant, foliage 1 A Stefanuti, 2 B Paulucy, 3 B Stewart. Pot plan, flowering 1 B Stewart, 2 B Paulucy, 3 B Stewart. Patio pot, spring collection 1 S Harding, 2 C Shaw. Patio pot, 1 or 2 varieties 1 A Stefanuti, 2 Jemma Totty, 3 J Sillars. Cut flowering shrub in vase, 2 E Lang.

Section 5 – children. Garden in tray 1 Kirsty Hume, 2 Kilmory Primary, 3 Olivia and Ava McNeice, Shiskine Primary. Highly commended Olivia and Ava McNeice, Grace and Fin Popplewell, Jack, Harry and Reece Popplewell. Painted decorated egg, farmyard theme 1 Reece Popplewell, 2 The Popplewells, 3 Lisa Henderson, Shiskine Primary. Highly commended Shiskine Primary. Bowl of bulbs 1 Shiskine Primary, 2 Kilmory Primary, 3 Brodick Primary. Scarecrow up to 1.8m 1 Scott McAllister, 2 Olivia and Ave McNeice, 3 Group 2 Lamlash Primary.

Coloured picture, spring flower, 8 years and under 1 Rayvn Russell, 2 Niamh Sturgeon, 3 Jack Popplewell. Highly commended Brodie Atkinson, Whiting Bay Primary, Shiskine Primary. Coloured picture, spring flowers 9 to 12 years 1 Heather Beeton, Shiskine Primary, 2 Isla Monteith, Kilmory Primary, 3 Kirsty Hume, Brodick Primary. Highly commended Shiskine Primary (twice).

Section 6 – photographic. Photograph, signs of spring. 1 Grant McAllister, 2 John Barraclough, 3 John Barraclough.

Photographs by Hugh Boag

All the trophy winners at the spring flower and bulb show. 01_B13flower01

Kirsty Hume with her winning garden in a tray. 01_B13flower02

Scott McAllister with his winning scarecrow and Ava and Olivia McNeice who were runners-up. 01_B13flower03

Some of the entries for the garden in a tray. 01_B13flower04

Brenda Stewart with her winning orchids. 01_B13flower05

Lisa Henderson with her colouring entry. 01_B13flower06

Heather Beeton with her colouring entry which won the Neil McLean Cup. 01_B13flower08

Janice Murray with her pot of iris which took the best exhibit prize. 01_B13flower09

May Crawford with her winning Royal Wedding entry. 01_B13flower10

Janice Miller collects the Royal Bank of Scotland Trophy for best exhibit in show. 01_B13flower11

Chairman John Sillars conducts the prizegiving. 01_B13flower12