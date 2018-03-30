Roadworks completed at Witches Bridge

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

An accident blackspot has been removed from the Arran roads.

Major roadworks on the Boguillie, which were expected to finish on Thursday, have flattened out an widened the tricky Witches Bridge corner, which was a particular peril for cyclists.

The improvement is part of more than a kilometre on new road which has been replaced on the main A841 Lochranza Road north of North Sannox.

The two months of work started at the end of the January and has led to the closure of the Boguillie for seven and half hours every day since, after they overran by firstly four weeks and then by another week.

A North Ayrshire Council spokesman said before The Banner went to print: ‘The improvement works to the A841 are currently on track to be completed on Thursday March 29 in time for the Easter holidays.

‘The main section of works from Witches Bridge towards Lochranza involves the widening of more than a kilometre of the road to a width of 6metres. The works include verge stabilisation, a new filter drain system and inspection manholes, replacement and upgrading of road culverts and earthworks to improve sightlines.

‘We would like to thank drivers for their patience during the duration of the works,’ he added.