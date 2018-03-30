Ready for Festival of Rugby

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Arran Malt Festival of Rugby will be held today (Saturday) at the Ormidale Park in Brodick.

Organised by Arran Rugby Club, the day will feature a 15-a-side friendly match against Ardrossan Rugby Club along with youth and mini games and coaching held throughout the day.

There will also be hot food and a beer tent and lots of entertainment all starting at 11.30am.

The event is taking the place of the usual Arran Rugby Sevens which had to be cancelled this year, due to many teams still fulfilling league fixtures delayed by the severe winter weather. There will be no dance this year.