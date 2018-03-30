Gin is just the tonic at launch night

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Isle of Arran Gin Company held their official launch night at The Drift Inn on Friday night.

The invitation only event attracted a big crowd keen to try the first island branded gin, which has staggeringly sold almost 1,000 bottles since it first hit the shelves on Arran five weeks ago. As well as gin tasting there were snacks and nibbles, casino type games and a special showing of the latest Utter Nonsence Film – a humorous spoof on the creation of Arran gin.

While it is now widely available at outlets and bars on the island it has had to delay its launch on the mainland because demand is to high on the island, according to George Laird of the team, who’s job it will be to sell it nationwide.

The gin is the brainchild of Stuart Fraser of Bay Kitchen and Stores in Whiting Bay and George Grassie of the Blackwater Bakehouse who spent 18 months perfecting the drink before taking it to Glenshee Craft Distillery in Perthshire where it is being commercially produced.

The company have long term plans for a distillery and visitor centre on the island.

Stuart said: ‘I would just like to say a big “thank you” to everyone who attended and supported our fantastic launch night at the Drift Inn and special thanks to Amy and Euan for hosting such a fun evening.

‘We want this gin company to be about Arran – the flavours, the botanicals and the people. To that end we raised £200 on the night for Arran Trust, whose work in protecting Arran’s environment is much admired by our group. Thanks to everyone for helping us get off the ground so quickly – cheers!’

Gin company founders George Laird, Stuart Fraser and George Grassie at the launch. NO_B13gin01

Guests enjoy the launch night in the Drift Inn. 01_B13gin02