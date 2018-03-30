Don’t miss out on the Lamlash Splash

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

It may only be Easter but it is time once again for anyone thinking of taking part in the 2018 Lamlash Splash to get their entries in and their training stared.

The splash is a 1.3 mile swim from the Holy Isle to Lamlash Pier and will this year take place on Saturday September 15 at 11.30 am. There are 40 places available with at least 10 places reserved for locals, but places are already being snapped up fast.

Last year 11 local swimmers took part with some excellent times for the swim. Organiser Ann Hart said: ‘It would be good if we can encourage a few more locals to give it a go this year. Many of the local swimmers have continued to brave the freezing waters right through the winter months and are now looking forward to swimming in warmer seas.’

In order to take part in this event you must be able to swim 2.2km non-stop in a pool and preferably be able to swim front crawl as breast stroke is very difficult in a wet-suit. If you have never swum in the sea you must attend some open water training sessions as it is a completely different experience from pool swimming.

The Arran Open Water Swimmers group has a Facebook page where swimmers post when and where they are swimming, usually at Brodick or Lamlash, so if you fancy giving it a go , please check the page out. The group welcome and encourage new swimmers to join in.

If you want more information on open water swimming or wish to enter the Splash, please contact Ann Hart on 01770 303530 or 07742 922228 or email anngartconner@yahoo.co.uk

The local swimmers who took part in last year’s event. 01_B13splash01