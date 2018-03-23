Young journalists report on Big Green Show

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Primary 6 and 7 pupils at Lamlash Primary school have, as part of their study of journalism and newspaper writing, tried their hand at reporting on the Big Green Show which recently took place at their school.

Taking part in a day full of fun and unusual activities, pupils reported on what they learned and what the highlights were for them. Here are just a few of the reports which tell the story as well as provide an insight into how each writer experienced the event.

By Emma Jane Girbow

On Thursday 8th of March, the Big Green Show came to Lamlash Primary. The whole primary got two hours to try out all six workshops.

The workshops were run by lots of different and wonderful people such as the Coast group, Arran Dairies, The Bee Keepers, The Woodland Trust, Flags, Eco Savvy and Arran Community Land initiative.

Coast brought in a variety of recyclable materials so the children could make sea animals out of the rubbish. The end result was amazing. The pupils said: ‘The fish looked amazing and funny.’

Arran Dairies let the children watch a movie with ice cream, the movie talked to the children about the food we eat and how long it travels for, they call it ‘food miles’ then they reused the ice cream tubs and grew a plant in it.

Bee Keepers talked to us about all the different types of bees and how they live and they even let pupils try on one of their suits. The pupils thought the suits ‘look silly’ but they still had lots of fun.

The Woodland Trust got the children to cut out paper and put lots of glue on to the paper and stuck it to the plates so the children can’t wait to see the end result.

Eco Savvy let the children do some sewing and the children collected lots of flowers and leaves and stuck them to a big piece of fabric.

Finally, The Arran Community made the children flags to decorate with promises to help the environment.

The children left the hall knowing how to help the world and knowing that they could share their good ideas.

By Oscar Inglis

On the 8th March, Lamlash Primary school had visitors; they were part of the Big Green Show. The whole school took part in workshops through the morning. They were here to tell the pupils about the environment.

The children made promises on flags to help the environment in their own ways. Beekeepers told the children about bees. The children learned how to sew and made plates with the woodland Trust. They got ice cream and watched a short movie about food miles with Arran Dairies.

Coast told them about sea grass and how it is important. They recycled plastic to make fish.

Some pupils said that the ice cream was ‘absolutely delicious’. The children left the Big Green Show with lot of ideas on how to save the environment.

By Blazej Orkisz

On the 8th of March at Lamlash Primary school there where visitors of a special event called the Big Green Show, the whole school took part in the show. There where about six different activities, it took the children two hours to go through all of the different activities.

Some of the different groups were; the Beekeepers, Arran Dairies, Arran Community Land Initiative, Eco Savvy, Coast and others.

Most, if not all, the children enjoyed the two hours that it took them to do all of the activities, all of which were very fun to take part in. They also got to eat ice cream, which also was delicious. One of the children said: ‘this is my favourite part of all the day!’

Everybody learned something about where their food comes from and some important things on how to help the environment.

By Blazej Orkisz

A highlight for many of the pupils was the ice cream which they enjoyed while watching a film presentation. No_B12green02

Pupils draw an outline of their hand on a piece of material which is used to make a banner. No_B12green03

Children create sea animals out of recycled materials. No_B12green04