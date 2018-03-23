Working together will bring a Clyde islands renaissance

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Arran Economic Group has just produced their second annual report. Last week the Banner looked at future developments at the harbour. This week we look at working with our island neighbours, bringing affordable housing and the connectivity challenge.

A Clyde islands renaissance is the goal of a new inter island initiative aimed at helping Arran, Bute and Cumbrae work together for the benefit of all.

And one of the first tangible steps towards a joint working goal is the creation of a Clyde inter island ferry making it easier for visitors to island hop.

The proposal is just one which is being considered by the Clyde Islands Initiative and already one commercial operator is looking at options to start a service by the spring of 2019.

The initiative which is made up of representatives of organisations on the three islands along with officials from North Ayrshire Council, Argyll & Bute Council and tourism co-operative and Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

They have met three times. Apart from sharing geography, a declining population and a lack of collective identity, it would appear they share little else. They are managing population decline, more or less effectively. Closer examination reveals they share untapped assets. The objective is to collectively utilize these assets and reverse the decline.

Clyde islands have a collective identity that is recognised as a model for creating sustainable growth on islands and the coastal communities around them.

Among the ideas being considered is to develop and integrate marine tourism. The Clyde has highest concentration of leisure craft outside the South Coast but a lack of facilities means the islands take little benefit. Currently, Bute is best placed to take advantage, but an island network is required.

They also want to create a Clyde islands experience highlighting the best each island has to offer; connecting heritage, archeology and the outdoor island experience.

Other ambitiuos plans include:

A Centre of Excellence in marine and outdoor education by connecting the Cumbrae national water sport centre to the established centres in Lamlash and Lochranza.



A Centre of Excellence for marine research by connect Cumbrae Marine Biology Centre with COAST and the Marine Centre in Lamlash, Arran.



A Digital Centre of Excellence, starting on Arran and using infrastructure already created and planned, combined with existing collaboration with SFT, UWS, service providers, local health, education and business demonstrating how new infrastructure and technology delivers practical benefits.

As the AEG annual report states: ‘Islands have always been a place people wanted to be, economics dictated otherwise. Existing and planned changes in digital and physical connectivity and the focused use of the assets as outlined, create the potential for a Clyde islands renaissance, built on tourism, new technology, new industries and new working practices.’

Arran wants to have closer ties with Bute and Cumbrae as seen from Arran.