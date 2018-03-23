Open for business

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Subheading: Public get use of ferry terminal at last

The new £30 million Brodick ferry terminal has finally opened its doors with the first passengers docking at the new pier on Tuesday morning.

It was a low-key affair with owners Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL) keen to keep its opening under the radar given the recent lengthy delays.

The first scheduled sailing of the MV Caledonian Isles arrived at the pier from Ardrossan on time at 10.40am and berthed without any hitches sounding her horn as she did so. The 11.05am left just a few minutes late and the sailings for the rest of the day were on time.

A number of CMAL and Caledonian MacBrayne officials had been anxiously hanging around the terminal and pier ahead of it going live and a small welcome party greeted the passengers off the inagural ferry to dock with Morag Pettigrew from Lamlash, the first to disembark, receiving a small gift from Moira Small of CalMac.

The original date for opening of the new terminal was last August and two attempts to have an official opening in October and November were abandoned.

The main contractor for the project, George Leslie Ltd, started work on site in January 2016 with the majority work completed on time last August.

CMAL say that completion of the project was unexpectedly delayed by an issue relating to the automated door closure on the passenger access system (PAS). The project was substantially complete in summer last year, but the PAS failed to receive its CE mark certification and could not be used. The issue has now been resolved and CE mark certification is in place.

The redevelopment project has completely transformed the terminal, delivering a new pier, an increased marshalling area through reclaimed land and a modern terminal building, with bus stances and parking facilities. It is the single biggest port infrastructure construction project delivered by CMAL.

Ramsay Muirhead, head of civil engineering, CMAL explained: ‘We are delighted that the new terminal is finally open to the public. We thank the local community for their patience and understanding over the past few months while we resolved the issue with the PAS. Ferry passengers now have access to a modern terminal that will provide an improved travel experience and a more resilient ferry service.’

No date has yet been set for when an official opening ceremony will take place.

Morag Pettigrew is the first passenger to arrive at the new terminal assisted by port manager Colin McCort. 01_B12first03

The first ferry prepares to leaves the new pier. 01_B12first07

For page 2:

Passengers waiting to board take a keen interest in the arriving ferry. 01_B12first02

First passenger Moira Pettigrew gets her gift from Moira Small of CalMac. 01_B12first04

Some of the first passenger disembark along the new passenger access system. 01_B12first05

The automated door system on this part of the passenger access system caused the delay. 01_B12first09