Helping to deliver affordable housing

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The supply of affordable homes is the major unfunded infrastructure improvement which could significantly reduce economic development and community viability and is now being addressed as a matter of urgency.

A chronic lack of affordable housing is impacting and will continue to impact on Arran’s ability to sustain or grow its current level of economic and social activity. The AEG commissioned four feasibility studies on sites suitable for the construction of affordable homes; two sites in Brodick and two sites in Lamlash. Combined, these sites could provide up to 191 affordable two and three bed units including self-build plots.

There is a requirement for 200 affordable homes now. The current NAC Housing Waiting List is 309. NAC has agreed to build 26 units at Brathwic Terrace, Brodick and Trust Housing Association have agreed to build a further 20 at Springbank, Brodick. Construction work is due to commence towards the end of Summer 2018 at Brathwic Terrace.

A total of 22 per cent of homes on Arran are second homes and a further 59 empty homes have been identified.

In a bid to expedite community led solutions the AEG has set up the Arran Development Trust, with OSCR registration lodged. Ten directors have been identified, based on specific skills and experience, and have agreed to serve. This will allow the Trust to access appropriate funds. For example, The Scottish Land Fund and The Rural Housing & Islands Fund. The ADT is now an associate member of The Development Trusts Association Scotland.

Their aim is to ensure that the local community is fully engaged and supportive of the need for affordable housing to, sustain the economy and the community, prevent further decline in working age population and improve the overall quality of life on the Island. The Trust has been incorporated and will work closely with the community to ensure their views are considered. Membership of the ADT will be promoted extending voting rights to members.

The Trust focus is on affordable accommodations for workers which support the Arran economy and infrastructure. AEG working with NAC Housing Department and the allocations team at Trust Housing Association are lobbying for a local lettings policy within which, priority should be given to Workers on Arran specifically within the Health & Social Care, Education and Tourism sectors. Quantum Solutions and Denholm Benn have designed affordable units incorporating renewable technology and a ‘home for lifetime’ concept. These designs are targeted at tackling fuel poverty, lessening the requirement to move home due to lack of space and current/future allocation of affordable housing for workers.

Engagement to encourage the 59 empty homes owners identified to bring vacant properties back into use as affordable homes, utilising financial incentives available through the NAC empty homes fund. The AEG have engaged with the community on several occasions to identify specific properties and are now working with NAC Housing Department on the potential of introducing a ‘buy-back’ scheme allowing the AEG/ADT to purchase, renovate and bring back into use some of these properties for affordable rent or future sale for island workers.

Strategic expansion of affordable housing in Brodick, Lamlash and Shiskine will continue to be a priority and the AEG have also identified a further three affordable home development sites on the west coast of which are strategically placed and would be appropriate given the potential of new job creation identified in the foreseeable future.

They are also looking to incorporate small Forestry/NTS sites to increase the supply of available land for development. The AEG identified one site in the ownership of The Forestry Commission and included this as one of the feasibility studies. Discussions are now underway to acquire this site for self-build affordable homes. The AEG have also identified a small site in private ownership and are currently working with NAC Housing Department and The Scottish Futures Trust to purchase and pilot a ‘rent to buy’ scheme for six units in Brodick.

Yvonne Baulk and Joe Cullinane of North Ayrshire Council at the Brathwik Terrace affordable homes site with Tom Tracey and Sheena Borthwick of the Arran Economic Group. BO_B12housing01