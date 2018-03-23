Funds help elderly enjoy learning and laughter

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Residents of the Glen Estate sheltered housing in Brodick are reaping the benefits of a full programme of activities after a funding boost of £10,000 from the National Lottery Awards for All.

The 15 residents and visitors have been taking full advantage of the learning and laughter programme which has already seen a host of guest speakers, performers and island characters visiting the housing complex.

The programme includes a host of classes as well as one-off talks which have so far included the Arran Mountain Rescue Team and a horticultural talk with gardener Colin Totty.

Scheduled for Wednesdays which are lectures and concert days, Fiona Laing of the Arran Defibrillator Project will be visiting on Wednesday March 28. Future visits include the RNLI, musicians such as the Arran Jazz Band and Mike Bailey and a host of other local figures.

Tuesdays are technology days where, already in full swing in its eighth week, Duan Bruce has been teaching a group of residents computer skills which they have been putting to good use by using email, social media and for some, learning new language skills – and for at least one resident, playing computer games.

Fridays at 11.30am are reserved for Tai Chi while Thursdays are the popular Lingo Flamingo classes which teach residents Spanish in a programme that tackles dementia through language.

Taking advance of the new sensory garden created in the memory of past residents, Betty Cover and Jenifer Faulkner, residents are also able to get out into the garden and enjoy the pleasant surrounds while also taking part in gardening activities.

All of the events, talks and shows are open to the elderly living in Glen Estate and in the surrounding community.

Glen Estate residents and visitors learn computer and internet skills from tutor Duan Bruce who visits once a week. 01_B12glen01