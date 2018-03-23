First riders of the season at Velo Cafe

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The cycling cafe at Lagg built up quite a reputation as a pit stop for round the island events, club visits and local riders when it opened last year.

Now after a winter hibernation and some upgrade work Velo Cafe reopened last weekend and have already had a host of visitors; including the local Velo Club IOA, the Arran Belles, tandem riders Jan and Paul Emsley from Whiting Bay and early season riders from Edinburgh.

Velo Café is open six days a week 9.30am to 3pm for home baking ,vegan soup, good coffee and never ending banter. They are closed on Fridays. Follow the cafe community on Facebook and Instagram @velocafelagg

This year will see the cafe supporting mamy sportive, triathlons and Ginduro on the island, as well as a British Cycling Cyclocross event on the mainland.

Photos by Christopher Hogge

Jan and Paul Emsley have visited on their tandem. NO_B12velo01

The Arran Belles outside the cafe this week. NO_B12velo02

The local Velo Club IOA. NO_B12velo03

Early cafe visitors from Edinburgh. NO_B12velo04