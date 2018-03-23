Artefacts for school display

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Five pupils making up the Enactus group at Arran High School are appealing for artefacts from past decades for their My Childhood event which is to be held next month.

The exhibition which hopes to provide visitors with a chance to socialise and reminisce, will take place on Friday April 20, from 11.30am to 2.15pm at Arran High School.

As part of the display from bygone era’s, pupils are looking for toys, games and clothing and photos from different decades, anything from your childhood that might represent the period or even something that is fondly remembered.

The group have previously held a Christmas lunch and a film afternoon and are appealing for any artefacts that residents would like to share. Items can be dropped off at the Arran High School office.