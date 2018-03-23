We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Sub-heading: Arran Youth Foundations

Local charity Arran Youth Foundations has won another accolade for work their work around mental health.

Having won awards at YouthLink Scotland’s annual awards night in 2017, AYF’s youth workers Graeme Johnston and Hollie Watkins again saw their work recognised by the judging panel who said it was ‘proof that living on an island doesn’t equal isolation’.

The award, a new category to mark the Year of Young People, is sponsored by Mental Health Foundation Scotland and NHS Health Scotland and the Arran charity made it down to the final shortlist of three after being nominated by one of the group’s young people. They received their award at an ceremony held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Glasgow last Thursday.

Trustee and secretary of the AYF Helen Kerr said the charity was ‘delighted’ with the award for Mental Health and Wellbeing and praised the efforts of Graeme and Hollie.

‘It is a well deserved award for our two amazing employees who were also awarded youth worker and part-time youth worker of the year award in 2017 and have such a heart for working with the young people on Arran to help them develop into happy and healthy young people,’ she said.

‘Over the past two years, rising to the perceived needs of the young people themselves they have developed several weekly sessions working towards better health and wellbeing including a running club, LGBT+ club, guitar lessons and art therapy sessions.

‘They have both been on counselling courses and are such a blessing for the young people on Arran,’ she added.

Graeme said: ‘We’re absolutely delighted to win in such an important category, for something that means so much to us. We really want to help Arran’s young people become more resilient and do everything we can to support them to reach their full potential. If any youngster feels they could benefit from some support, even if it’s just having someone to talk to confidentially, please come and see us. Our groups are open to anyone and everything is free of charge.’

Deputy first minister John Swinney, who hosted the YouthLink Scotland awards said: ‘It is vital that all of Scotland’s children and young people have a fair chance to flourish. Youth work makes a significant contribution to this: put simply, it helps change lives. I am always humbled by stories from young people and practitioners which demonstrate the real life impact of youth work.’

Commenting, CEO of YouthLink Scotland, Jim Sweeney MBE said: ‘This is Year of Young People and the Awards are all about celebrating Scotland’s 80,000 youth workers who support, nurture and inspire over 400.000 Scottish young people every year. Arran Youth Foundations is an incredible illustration of youth work that literally changes lives. In every part of Scotland, every day, thousands of youth workers, many of them volunteers, are supporting young people to follow their dreams and realise their potential.’

It has been a successful year for the organisation, which also scooped trophies at the Arran Community Voluntary Services volunteer awards – with founder Helen Kerr winning Community Champion 2017 and young volunteer Abbie Jackson lifting Young Volunteer of the Year.

This latest award win is recognition of the work that AYF’s youth work team do to help youngsters around the island with their mental health and wellbeing – supporting LGBT+ youths through weekly activities and counselling many other young people to help combat depression, self-harm, grief, stress and a wide range of other issues. The youth workers often make referrals to other services such as CAMHS, GPs, Penumbra and school counselling.

Leaders Hollie and Graeme and AYF committee member Jackie Stewart who helped nominate them, with their trophy for their mental health work. 01_B12youth01