Arran Bridge Club results – week 12

The results of the Arran Bridge Club aggregate competition played at Brodick on Thursday March 15 were: N/S 1 John Dick and Gege Kroner, 2 Margaret and Douglas Bruce, 3 Maureen Cumming and Alison Bilsland. E/W 1 Jan Beattie and Margaret MacGill, 2 Jean Barclay and Elizabeth McKellar, 3 Brenda Livingstone and Pat Adamson.

The results of the aggregate competition played at Lamlash on Monday March 19 were: N/S 1 Douglas and Margaret Bruce, 2 John Baraclough and Jim Peacock, 3 Janie Maclure and Anne McKelvie. E/W 1 Jan and John Beattie, 2 Jean Barclay and Jennifer McArthur, 3 Pat Adamson and Brenda Livingstone.