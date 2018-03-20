New Brodick ferry terminal opens

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The new Brodick ferry terminal is open for business.

The first scheduled service to use the new facility was the 11.05am MV Caledonian Isles sailing today from Brodick to Ardrossan.

The first passengers to dock at the new terminal were those on board the sailing from Ardrossan who watched as the ferry reversed into the new linkspan sounding its horn as she did so.

The first docking went to plan and the passenger access system, which has led to much of the delay, appeared to operate without a hitch. The ferry left for the first time just a few minutes late again sounding its horn.