Terminal opening is ‘imminent’

The opening of the new Brodick ferry terminal is expected within days.

However, it will be a low key affair with bosses unwilling to make it a fanfare opening after two false starts and a lengthy delay.

Caledonian MacBrayne staff are now working in the building and clearance of the passenger access system for use is almost complete. Further berthing trials at other side of the new pier from the linkspan were also carried out on Tuesday by the MV Isle of Lewis on her way to dry dock.

CalMac would only confirm that the opening of the new terminal was ‘imminent’.

The Isle of Lewis tied up at the new pier. 01_B11terminal01