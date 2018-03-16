Mundell urged to ‘get on’ with Ayrshire Growth Deal

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

An MP has again called on Scottish secretary David Mundell to ensure UK government action on the Ayrshire Growth Deal, following an exchange in parliament last week.

North Ayrshire and Arran MP Patricia Gibson questioned the Secretary of State on the lack of progress on the proposed growth deal, which aims to secure £359 million of funding from the Scottish and UK governments to generate inclusive growth and help transform the economic prospects of Ayrshire.

The plan has already received support from the SNP government and all three Ayrshire local authorities. Mrs Gibson is keen to obtain a similar commitment from the UK government to help move the process forward. She has now written once again to the Scottish Secretary, asking for a clear timetable for UK Government action.

Speaking after Scottish questions, Mrs Gibson said: ‘I am pleased that Mr Mundell has agreed it is time to get on and kick-start work on the Ayrshire Growth Deal. It has the potential to transform Ayrshire in terms of sustainable and inclusive economic growth, jobs, skills and economic prosperity However, whilst the UK government has committed funds alongside the SNP government for Glasgow, Edinburgh etc; it has stalled for 18 months on making a commitment to Ayrshire, putting it at a serious competitive disadvantage.

‘City and regional growth deals in Scotland need a tripartite agreement between local authorities, the SNP government, and the UK government.

‘The strategic business case for the Ayrshire Growth Deal was submitted for consideration back in 2016. All three Ayrshire councils back this deal. The SNP government backs this deal. Only the UK Tory Government is dragging its heels.

‘Ayrshire has the potential to lead the way when it comes to the regeneration of rural and coastal regions. Supporting the Ayrshire Growth Deal would signal a clear commitment to our post-industrial and rural communities which are crying out for investment

‘The time has now come for Mr Mundell to step up to the plate and to use what influence he has to press his government to back Ayrshire.’