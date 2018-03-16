Lisa holds jewellery design workshop

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Jewellery designer and silversmith Lisa McDonald of Subterra Jewellery will be bringing her travelling workshop expertise to Arran when the Kilmarnock-based artist visits Lochranza next month.

The workshops have proven to be so popular that Dundonald Castle have secured her services for a seven-week residency in May, teaching students how to design and craft their own jewellery pieces.

Classes will take place on the weekend of April 28 and 29 at the Lochranza Centre and the silver workshops include making rings, earrings and bangles and start at £35.

For more information or to make a booking Lisa can be contacted through her website at https://subterrajewellery1.wixsite.com/ayrshire or through her Facebook page.