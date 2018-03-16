Funding cuts shut North Ayrshire Citizens Advice services

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A charity which provided vital advice services across North Ayrshire is to shut down.

The North Ayrshire Citizen Advice Service (NACAS), which closed its outreach service on Arran at the start of the year, has announced that all of its services will stop at the end of the month.

As previous reported in the Banner, a change in the way funding is provided to public advice services by North Ayrshire Council, led to the closure of the Arran branch – and now the remainder of the services across the area.

NACAS chief executive officer Nina Smith said: ‘The charity has explored every opportunity and engaged with key stakeholders regarding all viable options over recent months. However, despite considerable efforts, those discussions have been unsuccessful. NACAS has therefore concluded that it has no choice but to take the decision to close.

‘This is a very sad time for the charity, which has been proud to serve North Ayrshire for almost 20 years. Together we have helped and supported thousands of local citizens, provided advice, information, campaigned and fought to continue our important work.

‘Our immediate concern is for the people of North Ayrshire and we will continue to support them during this final phase to provide the assistance they need.

‘The charity would like to take this opportunity to thank the many staff, volunteers, clients and organisations that have worked with the service over the years.’

A council spokesman said: ‘We are deeply disappointed to learn that North Ayrshire Citizens Advice Service is to close, however, we are currently looking at options to ensure advice services remain available.

‘We are committed to ensuring the people of North Ayrshire will continue to benefit from high quality, sustainable advice services and are currently exploring ways in which we can do this most effectively.

‘We will also discuss the future of advice services in North Ayrshire when our chief executive Elma Murray meets with the new chief executive of Citizens Advice Scotland later this month.

‘In the meantime, we would ask people with welfare and debt issues to contact our Money Matters Team by calling 01294 310456, emailing moneymatters@north-ayrshire.gcsx.gov.uk or by calling at our offices in Bridgegate, Irvine.

‘In addition, advice on benefits and money advice is available online at the BetterOff North Ayrshire website https://northayrshire.betteroff.org.uk/’

During the council meeting last year, where the decision was taken to put the public advice services out to tender, it was noted that tenders for the service would be evaluated taking into account the provision of outreach services such as those provided on Arran.