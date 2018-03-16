We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

There are exciting plans for Brodick harbour – and we don’t mean the new ferry terminal.

No this week the focus is very much what we are going to do with the old facilities once they are, finally, freed up. Great to see the Scottish government stepping in with a sizeable grant and with some goodwill from CMAL there could be a real community use of the old ticket office.

It would provide much needed office space with 21st century facilities, and it would also be used as a showcase for all the island’s produce and merchandise – and we think that could be really successful.

The Arran Economic Group are to be commended producing a business plan to get the project this far. They say they would like to see the community hub operate without any commercial involvement but, naturally, it would have to cover its costs.

If CMAL can see the way to handing over the building to the community for a peppercorn rent there is no reason why the newly formed Arran Development Trust can use it as a building block for future plans.

They include a transit marina which could help put Arran on the pleasure boating map. As we say exciting times indeed.