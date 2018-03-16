Decision soon on way forward for Ardrossan

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A clear strategy on the way forward for the redevelopment of Ardrossan habour should be in place by the end of the month, according to the Arran Economic Group annual report.

The Ardrossan habour taskforce met several times during 2017, under the auspices of the Scottish transport ministers’ office, to consider several options tabled and designed to improve the reliability of the Arran ferry service in adverse weather. This was driven from early simulation results which indicated that the new vessel for the route, the MV Glen Sannox, may not provide the same reliability as the current vessel the MV Caledonian Isles.

Following extensive discussions with CalMac, CMAL, Transport Scotland, Peel Ports and NAC these have been reduced to two variations of a proposal to re-align the berth to provide an improved turn in and extend the length to accommodate longer vessels if required in the future.

These proposal variations are currently being examined further in on the simulators to confirm which provides best service and value for money. The results of these are expected to be prepared for submission to the transport minister Humza Yousaf prior to the Easter recess. This work will also include a review and proposals for the ‘buildability’, with attention to the requirement to retain the current timetable for the service in a reliable manner. It was confirmed that all options being considered required a new linkspan.

Timescales cannot be given currently due to the ongoing work, but it was felt that a clear way forward should be evident by end of March to allow a decision from the minister to be made following the Easter recess. Until the decision is made on the berth, the final plans and layouts for the passenger access accommodation and port side facilities cannot be completed.

A project management team will be appointed to take the programme forward on conclusion of the review.

In another recent development the Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) has committed £200,00o from its 2018-19 capital budget to the £15.5 million Ardrossan harbour interchange project.

A decision is expected after Easter on Ardrossan harbour works. NO_B11ardrossan