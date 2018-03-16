Creating a truly sustainable island economy

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Chairman Tom Tracey gives an overview of the work undertaken by the Arran Economic Group during the last 12 months in the annual report.

‘The Arran Economic Group (AEG) was created to optimise planned infrastructure changes and initiate others as required, to support a sustainable island economy. Arran`s wild island beauty, welcoming communities, shared values and access to peace or adventure and everything in between, makes Arran a special place. The AEG`s guiding principle is to manage inevitable change without changing the fundamental nature of the island.

‘Last year saw the near completion of two of the main infrastructure projects identified in 2014/15. Brodick harbour awaits CE certification on the passenger access system to become operational and 90 per cent of the island has access to superfast broadband with 43 per cent take up to date.

‘There are new infrastructure projects in process or on the drawing board. The Minister for Transport and the Islands, received a proposal for the re-development of Ardrossan Harbour on December 22, 2017 and work is expected to begin and end in time for the arrival of our new ferry, the MV Glen Sannox. We have also completed the project plans for the Arran Gateway Project which at its simplest, involves taking on the ‘old’ CalMac ticket office and turning it into a community hub and at its most complex, it is a complete redevelopment of the existing area with the addition of a transit marina. Discussions and meetings with the owners, community, CMAL and NAC are ongoing.

‘A 4G signal is available in Brodick and work is ongoing in Lamlash and Kilmory. Our challenge is to complete the 4G roll out and use this increased connectivity to drive positive change in health, education, community and the economy. We are working with North Ayrshire Council, University of the West of Scotland and the Scottish Futures Trust to establish creative ways of doing this through practical pilot schemes.

‘Based on recommendations from the housing study as well as other inputs, NAC have agreed to build 26 social houses in Brodick and support Trust Housing Association building another 20. This is a major step forward. In addition, working with the newly formed Arran Development Trust, we have identified four sites around the island which would allow us to build a further 150 affordable homes over the next five years

‘Our island economy grew by around 10 per cent last year based on tourist data, business surveys and annual company reports. Arran is number three of 32 local authorities in Quality of Life as measured by responses to the RBS QoL survey. On the downside, the population declined by 8 per cent (2005 -2015). The rate of decline is the same as the last census (2011). Primary cause; the age demographic and our inability to attract/retain a working age population. Primary cause; a lack of affordable housing.

‘So, our strategy has not changed; what has changed is that the infrastructure we talked about is broadly in place or very close to it. As previously stated, improved physical and digital connectivity will encourage the development of creative industries and people who can take advantage of flexible working practices. New industries and additional residents will increase our overall population back to 2001 levels, supporting the continued improvement in our schools, creating a truly sustainable island economy.

‘In conclusion, we have strong levels of economic growth and a high quality of life. We have added, and are adding, significant public and private infrastructure which will help secure sustainable growth. However, our primary challenge is rapid population decline. This will not change until we translate house building plans into actions. The Arran Development Trust will have this as its primary focus for 2018.

‘We are one year closer to the digital and physical connectivity and we need to support our existing industries as well as attract new ones. Our challenge remains, to do all this while maintaining our overarching principle of keeping Arran a special place.’

