Big funding boost for community hub plan

Sub-heading: Transit marina could follow in future plans

By Hugh Boag

A bid to turn the present CalMac ticket office in Brodick into a community hub has taken a significant step forward.

The Arran Economic Group has secured a £100,000 funding boost to convert the building into a hub which would be a showcase for the islands products as well as office space for existing and start up businesses.

And it could be just the start of a major initiative, called the Arran Gateway Project, which may one day see a transit marina on the site of the present linkspan.

If the plans come to fruition the project would lease the building from the owners Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL) who are thought to be sympathetic, but they will have to put it in on the commerical market for let ahead of any community deal. The new facility would be run by the operating arm of the AEG, the Arran Development Trust.

In a major boost the Scottish government this week announced that the project has been awarded the funding in 2018/19 as part of the £20 million Regeneration Capital Grant Fund (RCGF), which supports projects that engage and involve local communities in disadvantaged areas, tackle inequality and support inclusive growth.

AEG chairman Tom Tracey said: ‘The Arran Economic Group (AEG) is absolutely delighted to hear from the Regeneration Capital Grant Fund that we have been successful in our application for £100,000 towards the implementation of first phase of The Arran Gateway Project.

‘This first phase includes the redevelopment of the existing ferry terminal into a community hub showcasing the very best of Arran, The facility would include a shower block and toilets, office space for start up or existing business with a need for superfast broadband, 4G connectivity and easy ferry access. It will also have retail space for a local business or business’s. These plans will be developed further in conjunction with the community.

‘The AEG still has work to do to secure additional funding to bring this project to fruition but this is a very tangible, positive next step and demonstrates the confidence North Ayrshire Council and the Scottish government has in Arran’s ability to deliver.’

Local Government minister Kevin Stewart said: ‘I’m really pleased that this fantastic, locally-driven project will benefit from an injection of funding. It will help regenerate local areas, stimulate inclusive growth and create new jobs.

‘The focus of the projects being funded this year range from tackling social isolation, mitigating welfare cuts, providing training opportunities, creating business space and increasing tourism – to name but a few. They are an excellent example of how national and local government are working together on shared priorities that benefit local communities.’

Councillor Alex Gallagher, cabinet member for economy at North Ayrshire Council, said: ‘We welcome this funding towards the redevelopment of Brodick ferry terminal. This will allow us to build on the recent major investment in the harbour infrastructure and provide a positive gateway to Arran – widening its potential for business, tourism and community uses.

‘The investment is as a result of the Council and our partners’ support for the transformation of Brodick harbour over a number of years.’

A spokeswoman for CMAL said: ‘CMAL has appointed property consultants, Graham & Sibbald to market the existing terminal building for let. The marketing process will consider both economic offers and community benefits for Arran from the future use of the building.

‘In terms of timing, there will be a period of transition for CalMac between the old and new buildings and the existing building will not become surplus to operational requirements until the CalMac staff are fully comfortable with the new operational processes as continuity of customer service is the main priority for both CMAL and CalMac.

‘The intention was to erect a marketing board and advertise the existing building for let in January 2018, however, this has been delayed and marketing will not commence until CalMac Ferries Limited have vacated and moved into the new terminal building. Following the marketing campaign, any notes of interest should be submitted to the letting agent, Graham & Sibbald who will then co-ordinate and assess whether a closing date and or formal submissions are required. Graham & Sibbald have been instructed to keep AEG fully informed of the marketing process.’

Chairman Tom Tracey and development director Sheena Borthwick outside the building they want to transform into a community hub. 01_B11community01