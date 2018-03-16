Arran joins day of prayer

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

More than 40 people from churches of all denominations across Arran joined in the World Day of Prayer service at St Molios Church in Shiskine.

Each year a different country takes responsibility for this global event with millions of worshippers in over 100 countries coming together to pray at the ecumenical service. This year the service was written by Christian women of Suriname in South America.

The theme of the service was: ‘A heri grontapu di Gado meki bun doro doro!’ – ‘All God’s creation is very good!’. It focused on the multi cultural communities of Suriname and their desire to preserve and protect their country’s flora, fauna and environment.

At the service held on Arran members of Arran Churches Together related the stories of several Surinamese women and the congregation joined in hymns and prayers of thanksgiving and worship. A meditation on creation linked the beauty of Scotland with that of Suriname and countries throughout the world, and the need to cultivate and protect rather than exploit and destroy.

After the service the congregation enjoyed home baking and fellowship in St Molios Church Hall.

Some of the worshippers of all denominations attended a special service for the World Day of Prayer at St Molios Church. No_B10church01