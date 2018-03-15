Music festival is in Whiting Bay

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The organisers of this year’s 89th Arran Music Festival – or the festival of country dance, verse speaking and music – look forward to welcoming everyone to Whiting Bay village hall next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Programmes are in the usual retailers and just to keep everyone on their toes the organisers have added a deliberate mistake – or that’s what they are saying!

Eagle eyes have already pointed out that the wrong venue is printed on the programme cover but organisers are currently hurrying round the island with Arran Event’s big stapler to rectify this. Retailers have been kind enough to point the error out when people buy programmes, but just to confirm it is Whiting Bay village hall, not Lamlash community theatre.

All are welcome to be part of the audience for any classes, but we ask that anyone performing or attending the Friday evening session remains for the full session as we will be running this as more of a concert.