Announcements for dates 12/03/18 – 18/03/18

DEATH

GARRAWAY: Stephen Grant.

Passed away 28th February, aged 30, beloved son of Nancy and Stephen and brother to Greig and Janey, he will be greatly missed. Funeral service will be held in St Molios Church, Shiskine on Friday 23rd March at 11.30am and thereafter at Shiskine Cemetery. No flowers please, donations if so desired to ‘Mind’. All welcome.

TAYLOR: – Harold (Spud)Peacefully at home on Sunday, 11th March 2018. Spud, aged 94 years, beloved husband of Jessie. Funeral service in Lamlash Church on Thursday, 22nd March at 11.30 am and thereafter to Lamlash Cemetery to which all are welcome.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

SCOTT: Davy, Isa, Betty, Jean and family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and carers who looked after Paul. A special thanks to Rev Jean Hunter for the lovely service and to David and Clair Hendry funeral directors. Also to Amy and Euan at the Drift Inn for the lovely spread and Tracy Flemming for all her support.