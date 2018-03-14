Focus on Fairtrade fortnight

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The annual Fairtrade fortnight was recently marked on Arran with a series of events at the Co-op and at primary schools.

Fairtrade has seen an increase in both support and sales as more shoppers and businesses get behind the organisation. This growth means many more farmers are getting a better deal with better incomes though Fairtrade, which is why the organisation spent Fairtrade Fortnight asking more people in the UK to come on in to Fairtrade and help forge a fairer future for the farmers and workers whom are relied upon for so many of our favourite products.

The theme this year is ‘Come on in to Fairtrade’ and Arran Fairtrade, in collaboration with the Co-op in Brodick, helped spread the message to shoppers with a special stall and held a raffle for a Fairtrade hamper.

Since 2008, all the Co-op’s own brand hot drinks, tea, coffee and hot chocolate, sugar and cotton wool are Fairtrade. Since 2010 all Co-op Bananas have been Fairtrade, and in 2017 all their Cocoa is sourced on Fairtrade terms.

All the Arran primary school pupils have also been learning about Fairtrade, and the difference it can make to people’s lives in the developing world. They have also enjoyed sampling some Fairtrade chocolate and bananas.

Hosting an incredibly successful Fairtrade coffee morning, Shiskine primary pupils and parents filled the school hall to sample Fairtrade coffee, tea, hot chocolate and homebaking, which the children helped to bake.

P7 pupils explained to the gathered audience what Fairtrade is, how it is implemented throughout the world and its many benefits to farmers and producers.

Adults and children all made a donation in return for the feast of scones, pancakes, tray bakes and nibbles, with all of the donations raising a total of TBC for the charity Maggie’s which provides emotional and social support to people with cancer.

Councillor Timothy Billings and Jan MacGregor of Arran Fairtrade spread the word at the Co-op stall. 01_B11fairtrade01

Shiskine primary school pupils enjoy fairtrade hot chocolate and nibbles at their fairtrade coffee morning. 01_B11fairtrade02

Shiskine pupils struggle to decide on the best home baked option to select. 01_B11fairtrade04

Shiskine pupils and parents listen to a quick fairtrade presentation from P7 pupils. 01_B11fairtrade05