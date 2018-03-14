Brodick pupils present case to reduce waste

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Inspired by a visit from the Sunnyside Ocean Defenders of Easterhouse who introduced them to their #NaeStrawAtAw campaign, Brodick primary school pupils have embarked on their own drive to eliminate and reduce plastic waste.

Inviting a group of local business people and community representatives, a group of P7 pupils gave the audience and fellow pupils a well prepared presentation on the dangers of plastic and a remarkably in-depth method of identifying the various types of compounds found in plastic.

Using an audio visual projector the pupils provided insights into the marine and terrestrial damage that plastics can cause to the environment – while using the data from their Brodick beach cleanup which recovered various amounts of plastic from the beach – to illustrate their point.

The presentation will be repeated at various venues and with the co-operation of the environmental group, the Community of Arran Seabed Trust and other local organisations, pupils hope to spread their message across the island.

The talk concluded with examples of ecologically friendly alternatives to straws and disposable coffee cups before the adult audience were treated to coffee and biscuits and the opportunity to discuss what they had learned from the pupils.

Hamish Campbell, Kayleigh Easton and Alfie Robinson present the results of their Brodick beach clean to the audience. 01_B11BPS01

Local business people and representatives introduce themselves to the children of Brodick primary school. 01_B11BPS02

Megan Green, Charlie Adams, Kayleigh Easton, Izzi Buckby, Reece Ferguson, Isabella Reid, Alfie Robinson, Ben MacVicar and Hamish Campbell speak confidently about their objectives to reduce plastic pollution. 01_B11BPS03

Megan Green, Reece Ferguson, Charlie Adams and Izzi Buckby take answers from the school audience during their plastic quiz. 01_B11BPS04