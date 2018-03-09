Last home game for Arran’s hockey Ladies

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Arran Ladies will be playing their last home game of the hockey season at the Ormidale astroturf today (Saturday).

The team face a tought match against Uddingston Clinetix Ladies 2s who are currently sitting at the top of division three of West District women’s hockey league.

The penultimate and final games of the season will be an away game against Stepps Ladies 2s on Saturday March 17, and the season finale, another away game against GHK Ladies 3s on Sunday March 25.

Arran Ladies who are currently sitting in fourth place in the league with 29 points are only one point behind GHK Ladies 3s with the remainder of the table separated by only single points.

Supporters, friends and family and those with an interest in hockey are encouraged come along and support the team. The game has a 2pm passback.