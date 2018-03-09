Early years spring fayre

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Parents of the Lamlash early years classes held a spring fayre in Lamlash church hall last Saturday.

The day was well supported and featured a number of craft stalls, homebaking and a host of raffle prizes. There was also Easter drawing and paper cutting for the children. All proceeds were for Lamlash nursery.

Ollie Gaw and Euan Fleming try their hand at paper cutting. 01_B10fayre01

Some of the craft stalls at the fayre. 01_B10fayre02

The raffle and baking stallsl. 01_B10fayre03