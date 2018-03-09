Brodick end Lamlash grip to lift AGA Duncan Trophy

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran Golf Association

Sunday March 4, Duncan Trophy. The final round of this year’s Duncan Trophy saw old foes Brodick and Lamlash tied at the top of the league, on six points a piece and fighting it out for top spot. With the rest of the country covered in snow we were very lucky to be playing even though it was bitterly cold.

Brodick used home advantage to win over their great rivals with the games a lot closer than the final score suggested and the thawing out process taking longer than the game. The result ends a three in a row win by Lamlash, and while one really wants the runners-up trophy, if anyone knows where it is we would be grateful for its return.

The results were: Brodick 4 Lamlash 0, Whiting Bay 3 Shiskine 1, Machine 2.5 Corrie 1.5.

The final league table: Brodick 8, Whiting Bay 6, Lamlash 6, Machrie 4, Shiskine 3, Corrie 2.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Sunday March 4, Whiting Bay v Shiskine GC at Brodick. The final round of this season’s winter league campaign saw Whiting Bay play Shiskine. A comprehensive Whiting Bay victory, coupled with a similar result for Brodick in their final match against Lamlash, would see WBGC secure the runners up shield. Well we got them both. Whiting Bay prevailed 3-1 against Shiskine while Brodick stormed to a 4-0 victory against Lamlash to secure the title and the Duncan Trophy. Congratulations to Brodick on lifting the title and well done to the Whiting Bay team on recovering from a heavy fourth round defeat to secure second place. Thanks to all who played and to those who made themselves available, and to Captain Wolfi for the teutonically efficient team selection and management. Well done all.

Fixtures: Sunday March 11, Winter Cup, one draw at 10am. Cards for games played outwith the draw to be handed in by 3pm.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday February 27, Winter Cup. 1 J Pennycott 76-11=65,BIH, 2 R Betley 90-25=65, 3 W Kelso 74-8=66. Saturday March 3, Lochranza Hotel Cup. 1 P Betley 33, BIH, 2 R Betley 33, 3 J Pennycott 32.

Fixture: Tuesday March 13, Winter Cup.

Lamlash Golf Club

Sunday March 4, AGA Winter League. Brodick beat Lamlash 4-0. So congratulations to Brodick Golf Club, winners of the 2017/2018 Winter League.

Fixtures: Sunday March 11, game with Whiting Bay, 10.30am. Thursday March 15, Yellow Medal, 11am. Sunday March 18, Glenburn Cup final day.

Brodick Golf Club

Many congratulations to the Brodick team on winning the 2017/18 Duncan Trophy. Well done to all who played in any of the five rounds.

Fixture: Sunday March 11, Brandon Qualifier, 9am and noon.

Corrie Golf Club

Fixture: Saturday March 10, Eddie Rankin Memorial Trophy, open to all members of Corrie and Machrie Bay clubs, shotgun start at 1pm.