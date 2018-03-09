Bewitching Beauty leaves its customers spellbound

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Advertorial

Bewitching Beauty Arran held the official opening of their new premises at The Old Haybarn in Lamlash last Saturday with a magical feast of taster treatments, reduced price therapies and complimentary consultations which left visitors spellbound.

The business, which also has had a branch in Glasgow since 2004, combines the ‘magical arts’ of Wiccan owner and therapist, Pauline Reid-Adamson with beauty and holistic therapies.

With over 20 years experience as a beautician and Wiccan, Pauline specialises in Gatineau skincare solutions, waxing of all types and massage, including hot stone massage.

An extensive list of treatments and packages are available to book online ranging from a mini facial or half leg wax to a full two and a half hour papering special for a ‘Cosmic Combination’ of individually tailored holistic therapies.

For all of your waxing, facial, massage and tinting needs, as well as Reiki and crystal treatments among others, give Pauline a call on 07787 343297.

Pauline Reid-Adamson of Bewitching Beauty is qualified to perform a host of relaxing and beneficial beauty and holistic treatments. No_B10beauty01