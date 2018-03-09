Artist Avril is next speaker

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Artist Avril Paton will speak about her work on Arran and in Glasgow at the Arran branch of The Saltire Society on Friday March 16.

As many readers will know, Avril lives in Glasgow but was brought up on Arran and comes from a line of well known Scottish painters, daughter of Hugh Paton and granddaughter of Donald Paton, who were both landscape painters on Arran. Indeed she still spends time on the island and brought up her own children here.

Avril’s style is unique, some large-scale, intricate and painstaking in detail with precise architectural drawing, like her famous Windows in the West but she cannot be pigeonholed. Her work is incredibly varied, interesting and imaginative, her colours and characters drawing you in and some reflecting her personal, romantic and mysterious side.

An event not to be missed in the company of one of Scotland’s most well known artists. It will be held at the Arran Lodge at Altachorvie at 7.30pm.

Heather Gough