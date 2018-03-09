Apartment plans for Kildonan

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Plans have been lodged which would see the Kildonan Hotel turned into an aparthotel with 12 private apartments all with patios or balconies.

Mrs Anne Acuna of Harbour Havens Ltd has applied to North Ayshire Council for a change of use of hotel bedrooms, staff accommodation and owners’ apartment to form the 12 private apartments.

This would involve the partial demolition of the existing building, partial re-cladding and the formation of a dormer. The car park would also be extended.

Built in the 17th century, the small, family-run hotel, is one of the seventh oldest licensed inns in Scotland. It is perched on the southern-most tip of Arran, with its seafront location providing panoramic views.

According to the plans the hotel would retain its bar, restaurant, shop and outdoor seating area.

Meanwhile, in Brodick permission is being sought for the erection of a new pharmacy with upper residential flat at Lyndhurst by Arran Pharmacy Ltd.

The new pharmacy, which would be in the same building as the existing one, would be sited where there is presently a large storage shed to the rear of the property. This would be demolished.

Also in Brodick, permission is being sought for the demolition of the existing single storey building at Lower Balmore, previously used as the vets surgery, and the erection of new single storey dwelling house.

In Lochranza an application has been submitted to convert the post office into an art gallery, including a two-storey extension to the rear, the erection of a porch and alterations to the existing front dormers.

All of the applications are currently under consideration and are available for detailed viewing on the North Ayrshire Council website where members of the public can search, view and track planning applications along with detailed site drawings and plans.